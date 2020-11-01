An 18-year-old man is in custody following a DeKalb County police investigation into five rapes that occurred in the county.
Detectives say three of the five rapes occurred last month after Demetrius Roam met his victims on social media and then lured them to his apartment near Shallowford Road and I-85.
Roam was arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy and rape.
Police are asking anyone who believes they were a victim to call 770-724-7710 or 911.
