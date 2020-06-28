ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old early Saturday afternoon.
Police were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to a person shot call on the 90 block of 8th Street. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Jalanni Pless of Atlanta deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told APD that they saw a group walking up the street near Spring Street and Peachtree Place before gunfire broke out and Pless ran into a nearby garage.
During the investigation, officer arrested two people in relation to this incident but have not determined their role at this time.
This an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
