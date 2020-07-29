SUWANEE, GA (CBS46)—Suwanee police are investigating a brutal stabbing that killed a young adult.
According to police, officers responded to a person stabbed call on Sunday morning at a home on McGinnis Ferry Road.
Officers arrived at the scene and found William Slade Petty, 18, stabbed to death.
According to police, Slade was stabbed multiple times.
Suwanee police, along with Gwinnett County police, and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies, searched the surrounding area for a suspect.
Investigators with the Gwinnett County district attorney’s office also assisted detectives at the crime scene, police reported.
"Due to the nature of the investigation, we can’t release any suspect information at this time”, according to a statement from Suwanee police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suwanee Police Detective Sergeant Byun at 470-360-6735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.