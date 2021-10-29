HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — An 18-year-old Gainesville man has been arrested on child pornography-related charges, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Fredys Saravia was arrested at his home on Barrett Street on Oct. 28 and investigators seized three phones and a computer.
Investigators believe that Saravia possessed and distributed four still images and four videos of child porn via his Kik mobile messaging account. It is believed he committed the crimes between May 4 and 9.
Saravia has been charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of children and is being held without bond at Hall County Jail.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office worked with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on this case.
