FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new lawsuit claims an 18-year-old inmate was neglected proper medical care after complaining of severe pain and then he died in a jail cell because of it.
Tyrique Tookes' family says he would still be alive had he received proper care from medical providers at the Fulton County Detention Center in 2019.
"He called and complained to me about headaches and chest pains for over two weeks," said Kwitessa Tookes, his mother.
She recalls how long her son described horrible chest pains while in late April of 2019.
"I asked the people there to take my son, he's been complaining, to take him to Grady Hospital, and they never did. They ignored me, they ignored my son," she said.
An attorney for his family, Jane Lamberti of the Cochran Firm, says there is no reason for Tookes to have died while in custody that May. Lamberti explains that is why the Tookes family has filed a wrongful death suit against NaphCare, the medical services provider for the jail.
"He was examined by a PA, they said it was just indigestion, heartburn and gave him antiacids and a cold compress. Day after day after day, he complained to NaphCare and they did nothing for him," said Lamberti.
Lamberti says a simple doctor's visit could have diagnosed Tookes' health problem and prevented his death.
"The only thing he needed for this diagnosis was a chest x-ray, routine care," said Lamberti.
His mother says she felt helpless as she too pushed for treatment. "I was just in agony; I was feeling the pain that he felt. I understand he was hurting."
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office oversees the Fulton County Detention Center. "We have no comment on this matter," said a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
"The death of Tyrique Tookes is a tragedy, and we are deeply saddened by this loss of life. NaphCare is unable to provide additional comment in light of pending litigation. We stand behind the quality of care provided to our patients and remain committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to every patient," said a spokesperson for NaphCare.
