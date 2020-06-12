FORT PAYNE, Al. (CBS46) -- An 18-year-old Jefferson County man who was floating on the river above Little River Falls in Fort Payne drowned Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say his friends were able to get out of the river before reaching the waterfall; however, the victim was unable to make it out, and was last seen going over the waterfall around 5:20 p.m.
After several hours of searching, Fischer Rescue Squad divers were able to locate the body of the victim.
According to first responders, the victim was brought out of the canyon and turned over to the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office around 7:45 p.m.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.