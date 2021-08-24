ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen turned himself in to police on Monday after a fatal shooting in Alpharetta last week; however, authorities are still searching for a second suspect.
On Thursday, August 19, Alpharetta police responded to the Manchester at Mansell apartment complex after reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, police found the victim dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
After further investigation, it was determined that an argument had ensued between several individuals, resulting in shots being fired.
Surveillance footage captured two men running from the scene after the shooting, investigators reported.
Authorities identified the the two to be 18-year-old Zion Hayward and 20-year-old Jaycob Allen-Jones.
In addition to the murder warrants, both individuals have active Alpharetta warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery that occurred on July 9, 2021, according to police.
After nearly a week following the incident, Hayward was taken into custody by the Alpharetta Police Department. As for Allen-Jones, officials say they do not have any information in regard to Jacob Allen-Jones or his whereabouts.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen-Jones is asked to contact Det. Braithwaite at 678-297-6338 or jabraithwaite@alpharetta.ga.us. Case #2108-0343
