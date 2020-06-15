ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is battling growing unrest in the City and plummeting morale. As a result, 19 officers have resigned in the last week.
The announcement came just moments after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the growing chaos that has erupted in the past month due to protests, violent demonstrations, the tasing of two college students by APD officers, and most recently the killing of Rayshard Brooks.
“We are now going into the third consecutive week of unbated protests in which officers have worked 12-hour shifts seven days per week. As you can imagine, their stress levels are exacerbated by physical and emotional exhaustion. We are grateful for the sacrifices they are making every day and will continue to support them while accelerating the programs under the Atlanta Police Foundation’s mission in order to address police reform and other issues the protests and their aftermath have illuminated,” said Dave Wilkinson, President & CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation.
During a press conference Monday, Mayor Bottoms said, "The morals is bad right now. A lot of anger and frustration directed at our police officers."
Following the death of Brooks, a father of four who was shot twice in the back by a now fired APD officer, the department lost its police chief. Erika Shields has served as police chief for three years, though she'd been with the department since 1995.
She said her decision to step down was fueled by the community's need to trust its law enforcement agency.
"For more than two decades, I have served alongside some of the finest men and women in the Atlanta Police Department. Out of a deep and abiding love for this City and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief. APD has my full support, and Mayor Bottoms has my support on the future direction of this department," said Shields in Saturday. "I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."
