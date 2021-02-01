The more contagious strain of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom has been identified in 19 Georgians so far, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Monday.
The strain, B.1.1.7, was diagnosed in eight men and 11 women, ages 15-61 across multiple counties including: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding. The Department of Public Health said that as of Monday, no other COVID-19 variants have been found in Georgia.
“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”
Preliminary reports say the new strain is "significantly more contagious" than the original COVID-19 strain, but both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being distributed in Georgia appear to work against the B.1.1.7 strain.
For detailed data on the COVID-19 vaccine and frequently asked questions, click here.
