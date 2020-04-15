LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are looking for two men that allegedly broke into a pet store and stole 19 puppies worth approximately $60,000 dollars.
The burglary happened at 1848 Old Norcross Road around 1:50 a.m. on April 10th. The men broke into the business by smashing the front door. Once they were inside, they rummaged through the business and took approximately $400 dollars along with the puppies.
The incident was caught on surveillance video and shows the men tossing the puppies into two green bags. The breeds of the puppies included five English Bulldogs, four Yorkie-Poo’s, four Maltese, two Shih-Poo, one Shih Tzu, and three Morkies.
Both men were wearing masks with dark colored hoodies and black pants. One of them had a work light attached to his head.
Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
