HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The body of 19-year-old Jesus Victoria Reynosa was pulled from Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon after a tragic drowning.
Georgia DNR Game Wardens arrived at Longwood Park shortly after 2 p.m. and began a search for Reynosa. His body was located at 6 p.m.
The victim's family has been notified.
