ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for the person who fatally shot a woman.
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday morning in downtown Atlanta near the 100 block of Auburn Avenue, police said.
After the shooting, the woman managed to drive herself to the ambulance entrance at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Hughes Spalding Hospital. She later died from her injuries, according to a police spokesperson. Police have identified the victim to be 19-year old Justine Bernard.
Police have not released a motive or any other details surrounding the shooting.
