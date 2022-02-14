COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 19-year-old is dead after his car crashed into another vehicle near South Cobb Drive and Cobb Parkway on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta was driving east on South Cobb when he lost control of his Honda Prelude while negotiating a turn.
As the car spun out, it crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into the front of a 2020 Ford Explorer.
Gutierrez was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Investigators believe Gutierrez was racing another vehicle when he lost control. Anyone with information is asked to call 77-499-3987.
