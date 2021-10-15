DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 19-year-old Stone Mountain man wanted for murder turned himself in on Oct. 14, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
DKCSO says Jacquez LaJuan Freeman was wanted for shooting 29-year-old Justin Johnson multiple times during an incident on Williamsburg Drive in Decatur on Sept. 18, 2021.
Freeman is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
