jacquez lajuan freeman

Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 19-year-old Stone Mountain man wanted for murder turned himself in on Oct. 14, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

DKCSO says Jacquez LaJuan Freeman was wanted for shooting 29-year-old Justin Johnson multiple times during an incident on Williamsburg Drive in Decatur on Sept. 18, 2021.

Freeman is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

