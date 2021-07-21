ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A wanted murder suspect led police on a pursuit across southwest Atlanta Wednesday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., investigators who were in the area of Founders Drive spotted the suspect getting into his vehicle. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled the scene. During the chase, the suspect struck a vehicle which caused the driver to crash into an officer's patrol vehicle and multiple unoccupied, parked vehicles.

In a matter of seconds, the suspect then wrecked his car against a sidewalk. Police reported that multiple people got out of the suspect's vehicle and fled on foot.

They were able to detain three people without incident. After further investigation, it was determined that one of the suspects was wanted in connection to a homicide case.

The wanted suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Antonio Waller who police say was involved in a homicide that occurred on the 1300 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd in northwest Atlanta on July 15.

There were minor injuries reported, police told CBS46 News. Stay with CBS46 as more details become available.