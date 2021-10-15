DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A 19-year-old Stonecrest resident named Demetrius Leshawn Baker was arrested on Oct. 15 for the murder of 19-year-old Cashe Regia Lah'Jay Green Hudson, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
DKCSO says they believe Baker shot Hudson in the head on Friendly Hills Drive in Decatur on Sept. 27, 2021.
Baker was found hiding in a crawl space of a home in Atlanta. He was arrested without incident and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
