ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man once regarded as a potential suspect in the 1996 Olympic bombing is now being honored at the very place he's credited for saving lives.
The Georgia World Congress Center Authority held a ceremony at Centennial Olympic Park Wednesday to remember and honor Richard Jewell.
NEW TODAY: A ceremony honoring Richard Jewell, the security guard who spotted the backpack with a bomb during the 1996 Olympics. We spoke with his wife on what this means to their family. Details at 5 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/oDY90xTvkX— Mary Eliza Smith (@MarySmithNews) November 10, 2021
Jewell is the security guard who spotted a suspicious bag in the area during the 1996 Summer Olympics, which turned deadly.
"Had Richard Jewell not been here that night, had he not taken his job seriously, had he not seen the backpack underneath that bench and had law enforcement not responded in the manner that they did, I'm absolutely convinced that the death toll at Centennial Park would have been significantly higher that night," said retired Special Agent with GBI, Tom Davis, at Wednesday's ceremony.
A plaque with Jewell's name now sits at Centennial Olympic Park. "It's amazing. It's a little overwhelming right now," said his wife, Dana Jewell.
Jewell passed away in 2007 at the age of 44 but his wife believes he was there Wednesday in spirit.
"He was a great guy. He was very humble. This is amazing, I wish he was here to see this but he's looking down and smiling right now," she told us. "He never got this recognition when he was alive so I'm really proud for him that he's able to get this recognition now."
The blast went off very early in the morning on July 27th, 1996 when the area was packed for a free concert during the Olympic games. It injured 111 people and left two dead.
Davis recalls his interaction with Jewell before the blast. "I was walking up the sidewalk and was positioned right over here in this area when I was approached by a young man named Richard Jewell," he said Wednesday. "Richard and I moved through the area asking people if they owned the backpack and of course nobody claimed it and at that point I made the decision to call it in as a suspicious package."
Just two years ago, a movie was made in Jewell's name.
Eric Rudolph was later charged for the deadly attack which is now the site of the 'Quilt of Remembrance.'
The newly-placed plaques also honor law enforcement who responded that day.
"Throughout all of this, we had the support of our law enforcement community," said activist and former Mayor Andrew Young.
