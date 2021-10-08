ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the 1000 block of Gaines School Road in Athens at around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 7.
Police say that the man gave a note to a cashier that said to put money into a bag. He then left the bank with an unknown amount of money.
The bank robber is described as a thin white male between 5-feet-7-inches and 6-feet tall between 130 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, tapered khaki pants, brown beanie cap, black sunglasses, a grey face mask and black latex gloves.
ACCPD is offering a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video or photos of the incident, should call Detective Johnson at 762.400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.
