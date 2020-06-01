ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are searching for a man believed to be a suspect in homicide case in Atlanta.
Investigators say the unidentified man may have played a role in the fatal shooting of Timothy Smith on June 1. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue NE and Baker Street NE.
The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the torso. Grady EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . A reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect is being offered.
