FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A $2,000 reward is on the line for information leading to an arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.
On Aug. 12, Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call in the 400 block of Oliver Street NW. Outside of the residence police located one gunshot victim, a second victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds was found inside the home.
The second victim was declared dead at the scene, while the other victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police suspect multiple men were at the scene of the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Bender at 404-546-4504. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by clicking here.
