GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two adults and four children were able to make it out of a house fire that also spread to several vehicles.
The fire started around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the home on the 3500 block of Tupelo Trail in Auburn, which is about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. When crews arrived on scene, the fire had already spread to two vehicles parked in the driveway.
Crews were able to extinguish the blaze but the main floor of the home, basement and garage were all badly damaged. Two vehicles were destroyed and a third sustained moderate damage.
Luckily no injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Firefighters worked quickly to advance hose lines when flames engulfed a home in the 3500 block of Tupelo Trail in Auburn on Sunday night. Working smoke alarms alerted the occupants. No injuries reported. For more details, click here: https://t.co/4xzvUKcb0E pic.twitter.com/ZqtFH1bC6V— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) August 10, 2020
