UPDATE (CBS46) -- Fire crews on scene confirm the fire has been brought under control. Efforts continue to fully extinguish the flames.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A southwest Atlanta apartment building was promptly evacuated Thursday morning when a 2-alarm fire tore through a residential unit, spreading to other units and an adjacent building.
Reports of a fire along Richardson Street SW came in just before 2 a.m. Over 30 first responders were called to the scene as flames spread to an adjacent building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew on scene and will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.