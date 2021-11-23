ATLANTA (CBS46) — A fire that broke out at at a local restaurant/hookah lounge in Midtown prompted road closures along Piedmont Road Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire just before 9:15 a.m. Roads were closed between Peachtree Road and West Paces Ferry as crews battled the fire.
Two trucks remained on scene as roads gradually opened back up to the public.
No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation and is currently unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.