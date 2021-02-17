Police have tracked down and arrested two people in connection with a January 9th shooting inside a movie theater.
Investigators said 22-year-old Rickell Etheridge was in the theater watching a movie at AMC Camp Creek 14, 3760 Princeton Lakes Parkway, when a group behind her became disruptive. Etheridge turned around to tell them to quiet down, then was shot in the shoulder.
U.S. Marshals arrested Camryn King, 20, and Yvonne Crawford, 22, in Indiana. They will be extradited to Atlanta where both will face charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police said King has a criminal history stemming from theft and drug possession and Crawford had no previous criminal history.
