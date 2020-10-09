2 Arrested after fatal shooting at local discount store in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Two men were charged with murder in the shooting at a discount store in northwest Atlanta.
The incident happened at the Star Discount Food store on Joseph E. Boone on October 4. Upon arrival, police found Cartez Gibbs, 31, and Devontay Barnwell, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals. Gibbs was in stable condition; however, Barnwell later died at the hospital.
During the investigation, officers were advised of four additional people shot. Those persons had all left the scene after the incident. Joshua Jones was located on Lanier Ave. Curtis Coffey, Curtincia Jones, and J-Mya Jones were located on Morris Brown Ave. They were all transported to the hospital for treatment as well.
Atlanta police homicide investigators determined that Curtis Coffey and Joshua Jones were the aggressors of the shooting, which stemmed from a physical dispute.
Warrants were obtained on October 6 for Joshua Jones and Curtis Coffey. Two days later, the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested both suspects on Morris Brown Avenue. They were taken into custody without incident.
Jones was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Coffey was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Both were transported to Fulton County jail.
