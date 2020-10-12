COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Coweta County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after stealing a U-Haul truck and injuring 2 bystanders Sunday night.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office respond to a call for an attempted break-in to a trailer around 9:21 p.m. at the BP truck stop on 1389 Highway 29 South in Newnan. The caller reported that two black men drove away in a U-Haul truck.
Shortly after, a deputy located a U-Haul at a Pilot truck stop nearby.
The deputy saw both suspects, Jackie Harris, 45, and Mario Keen, 42, standing at the back of an opened tractor trailer. When the deputy stopped and attempted to make contact, the suspects quickly drove away in the U-Haul.
When they exited the parking lot and turned onto the highway, the U-Haul hit a Mazda CX-7 head on, injuring both people in the vehicle. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Harris, the driver, continued traveling south on Highway 29 at a high rate of speed, causing cars to run off the road.
Deputies said Harris also swerved towards patrol vehicles, attempting to run officers off the road. Upon reaching exit 35 at Interstate 85, Harris traveled northbound and continued to swerve towards patrol vehicles. Deputies deployed multiple stop sticks in an attempt to stop the U-Haul. Upon reaching exit 47, a deputy fired multiple gunshots from his patrol vehicle into the U-Haul, striking Harris multiple times. The U-Haul subsequently struck the interstate wall and stopped.
Harris was given medical treatment at the scene and transported to Atlanta Medical Center, where he is being treated. Keen was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for treatment and released to the Coweta County jail.
There were no officers injured during this incident. The GBI is investigating.
This is the 79th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.
