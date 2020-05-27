ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two suspects are in police custody after linked to a shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition in Atlanta.
Homicide investigators say Antonio Martin, 41, and Samantha Gardner, 29, may have played a role in a May 22 shooting that occurred on Fairburn Road.
Martin is charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gardner is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony.
Police say both turned themselves in.
Shadeeah Melton was fatally wounded on May 22 following an alleged dispute with the male suspect. Her sister, Fatima Jefferson, was present during the incident and suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses say the suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.
