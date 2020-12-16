Two people believed to have connections to a fatal shooting on Moreland Ave. have been arrested, according to Atlanta Police.
On the evening of Nov. 25, police responded to a person shot call on the 1900 block. At the location, officers found the victim, Jerry Carr, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five days later on Nov. 30 investigators identified Jacob Ingram and Jamon Johnson as persons "responsible for the shooting." Warrants were then obtained for both suspects.
A few days later, on Dec. 3, APD fugitive investigators executed a traffic stop on Ralph David Abernathy with the assistance of Georgia State Patrol and arrested Ingram. Johnson was arrested Dec. 16 in SE Atlanta.
Both murder suspects are being held in Fulton County Jail.
If you or someone you know has tips on a crime please call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
