BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two months have passed since Ahmaud Arbery was chased and gunned down by two white men while on his daily jog around his Brunswick neighborhood.
Since graphic video footage of his murder began circulating the web and social media on Tuesday, the outcry for justice has grown from a local cry to a nationwide roar for answers and arrests.
“He wanted to stay fit and that was his thing and that is why he was always jogging,” Arbery’s aunt Thea Brooks told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “He did it every day, sometimes two times a day,” Brooks added.
The two armed white men in the video have been identified as father and son duo Travis and Gregory McMichael. Both men were arrested Thursday and face charges for murder and aggravated assault.
As cloud of grief lingers over most impacted by the tragic killing, the Georgia NAACP has organized a May 8 peaceful protest. The day marks what would have been Arbery's 26th birthday.
The protest will take place at the Glynn County Courthouse at 10 a.m.
"We will continue the pressure to ensure justice in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. It has been over two months since his death and those responsible for his murder have yet to be arrested. We are no longer waiting; we demand that George Barnhill, District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit, and Jackie Johnson, District Attorney of Brunswick Judicial Circuit resign immediately, inconsiderate of their eventual recusal in this case," read a statement from the organization. "Brunswick community should feel safe, yet emboldened racists due to judicial inaction endanger them. Because of this, we rally in solidarity."
A CBS46 crew will have a crew at the scene. Viewers will also be able to watch a live stream of the protest on the CBS46 Facebook page.
Others uniting the remember the slain young men will virtually gather to run 2.23 miles, representing the day Arbery was killed, using #IrunWithMaud on social media.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks that anyone with pertinent information to this case other than the video that has been released, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip on-line www.gbi.ga.gov\submit-tips-online.
