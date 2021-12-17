ATLANTA (CBS46) — A drug bust in Lumpkin County has led to the arrest of a man and woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
Sammy Flannigan, 48, and Regina Miller, 39, were arrested on Dec. 8 by the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office after a monthslong investigation led to the discovery of 270 grams of methamphetamines.
A search warrant was executed at their residence off Highway 52 East where the drugs were found. The pair was charged with trafficking and selling Methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.