ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police arrested a man and a woman in connection to an apartment shooting in SW Atlanta Tuesday. During the incident a three-year-old child was injured by glass debris.
Police say both Denzel Thomas and Ashley Kelly are charged with 2nd degree murder and cruelty to children. Both surrendered to police, and are being housed in Fulton County Jail.
Investigators have not yet released details of what lead to the shooting in on West Manor Lane, nor have any other victims been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.