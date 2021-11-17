PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Two people are now behind bars and face a slew of theft charges in Paulding County.
On Nov. 11, deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Potomac Drive in Dallas. During the search, authorities found many stolen items. The items found were from nine different unlocked vehicles that were stolen over the past few months.
Detectives also located several driver’s licenses, identification cards, financial transaction cards, and checks from victims both inside and outside of Paulding County. According to investigators, they also found drug paraphernalia along with suspected methamphetamine in the two rooms that the suspects occupied within the house.
Following the investigation, deputies arrested 38-year-old Kirsten Dindlebeck and 28-year-old Steven McAdams without incident.
Detectives told CBS46 News that as the investigation continues, more charges are possible in Paulding County.
Authorities say the two are under investigation for similar incidents in a neighboring county.
McAdams was charged with entering auto, financial transaction card fraud, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of meth. As for Dindlebeck, she was charged with entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and contempt of court.
If you have any information about Dindlebeck or McAdams regarding these entering auto cases, or any other theft/entering auto cases, please call Detectives at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047. You can also download the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app to send a message to Detectives as well.
