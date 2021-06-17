ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College announced Thursday that both institutions were among the 10 recipients of $5 million grants from Google, joining a group of 10 recipients.
Intended to help these institutions work towards creating pathways and opportunities for more diverse representation within the STEM industries, this one-time, unrestricted grant may be used to fund scholarships, build technological infrastructure support, develop curriculums, and aid in career readiness initiatives.
“Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College are two of the most important institutions in the Fifth Congressional District,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams.
“This donation from Google recognizes both schools’ proud legacy of Black excellence and will bring much needed diversity--and HBCU leadership to the STEM industry.” “Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College are two of the most important institutions in the Fifth Congressional District,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams.
The Google grant builds upon the previously announced Google Pathways to Tech initiative, itself focused on building equity for HBCU's in computing education, tech job placement, and assurance of growth opportunities and inclusion for Black employees.
“The grants for Spelman and Clark Atlanta demonstrate Google’s larger commitment to diversify a pipeline of tech talent equipped and ready to take on the jobs of tomorrow, today,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to Google for increasing representation of our workforce and expanding opportunities for HBCU students and graduates in the tech industry.”
These programs follow Google's 2020 launch of their Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program, a program undertaken in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund that aimed to bring digital skills training opportunities to HBCU career centers. That program recently saw an expansion to 20 HBCU's, with a goal to help 20,000 students improve and learn digital skills by the end of the current school year.
Additional statements on the grant awards to Clark Atlanta and Spelman came from the Presidents of the respective institutions and Google's Chief Diversity Officer:
“This is an amazing opportunity for Clark Atlanta University students. We are grateful to Google for their support in creating opportunities to prepare our students for the future through pathways in STEM disciplines at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Today our world and technology is quickly evolving and our talented students have proven themselves to be innovators and qualified to be included in the pipeline of next generation tech leaders." said George T. French Jr., Ph.D., President, Clark Atlanta University.
“Spelman students are immersed in technology across their curricular experiences, as well as in their everyday lives. As leaders, entrepreneurs, practitioners, and creators, they are at the forefront of innovation, which is critical to their success in every industry. Google’s generous gift to create pathways in STEM for HBCU students will propel them into roles and opportunities that prepare them to be 21st century change agents. Having hosted Googlers from the Google-in-Residence program, and having seen the outcomes of our students who have interned at Google and alumnae who are now employed by Google, we are grateful for their comprehensive approach to building equity in computing education," said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., President, Spelman College.
“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant. These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries. This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech," said Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer, Google.
