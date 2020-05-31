MINNEAPOLIS (CBS46) -- Target Stores are taking the extraordinary step of closing stores around the country, temporarily, to protect their team members' safety and "helping our community heal."
The Target store closures come after several have been hit by protesters around the country, including here in Atlanta. Friday night, the Target store near Lenox Square mall dealt with a fire and late Saturday night into Sunday morning the Target store on Lindbergh also had a fire reported.
In Atlanta, the Target store in Buckhead (3535 Peachtree Rd) and in South Atlanta (2539 Piedmont Rd NE) will both be closed as a part of Target's plans. Both of these stores will be closed until further notice. As of late Sunday morning, no other Targets were on the company's list to temporarily close.
The complete list can be seen below:
Minnesota
- Apple Valley
- Apple Valley South
- Bloomington
- Brooklyn Park
- Burnsville
- Coon Rapids
- Coon Rapids Northtown
- Crystal
- East St. Paul
- Eden Prairie
- Edina
- Fridley
- Medina
- Minneapolis Dinkytown
- Minneapolis Lake Street*
- Minneapolis Northeast*
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall
- Minneapolis Uptown*
- North St. Paul
- Oakdale
- Richfield
- Ridgedale
- Roseville
- Shoreview
- St. Louis Park
- St. Louis Park Knollwood
- St. Paul Highland Park
- St. Paul Midway
- Stillwater
- Vadnais Heights
- West St. Paul
- Woodbury
- Woodbury East
Other states
- 17th Street Store Santa Ana, CA
- Alameda, CA
- Azusa, CA
- Baldwin Park, CA
- Bayfair San Leandro, CA
- Bellflower Long Beach, CA
- Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA
- Bixby Long Beach, CA
- Central Berkley, CA
- Central San Francisco, CA
- College Park San Jose, CA
- Colma, CA
- Commerce, CA
- East Orange, CA
- East Palo Alto, CA
- Fashion Island San Mateo, CA
- Hawthorne, CA
- Koreatown Los Angeles, CA
- LA Central Los Angeles, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Madison Sacramento, CA
- Mountain View, CA
- North Hayward, CA
- NW Long Beach, CA
- NW Santa Ana, CA
- Oakland, CA*
- Oakland Emeryville, CA
- Pico Rivera, CA
- Pinole, CA
- Rancho Dom Compton, CA
- Redondo Beach, CA
- Redwood City, CA
- Richmond, CA
- Riverside Sacramento, CA
- Rosemead, CA
- San Pedro, CA
- Serramonte Daly City, CA
- South Gate, CA
- Stockton, CA
- SW Sacramento, CA
- Tanforan San Bruno, CA
- University Ave Berkeley, CA
- Walnut Creek, CA
- West Hollywood, CA
- Westlake Daly City, CA
- Westwood Los Angeles, CA
- Aurora, CO
- Downtown Denver, CO*
- Buckhead Atlanta, GA*
- Buckhead South Atlanta, GA*
- Hyde Park Chicago, IL
- McKinley Park Chicago, IL
- South Loop Chicago, IL
- State Street Chicago, IL
- Streeterville Chicago, IL
- Wilson Yard Chicago, IL
- West Loop Chicago, IL
- Flint, MI
- Brooklyn Junction Brooklyn, NY
- Clackamas, OR
- East Washington Street Portland, OR
- Eugene, OR
- Galleria Morrison Portland, OR
- NE Portland, OR
- NW Portland, OR
- Powell, Portland, OR
- Springfield, OR
- Northern Liberties Philadelphia, PA
- Phila-Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA
- Rittenhouse Square N. Philadelphia, PA
- North Austin, TX
- Saltillo Austin, TX
- UT Campus Store Austin, TX
*These stores are closed until further notice.
