Odin Frost and Jordan Granberry were both given low survival rates when they were born with brain damage. The two best friends, who both have special needs, grew up side-by-side in Tyler, Texas. Some doctors thought they wouldn't live very long — but they proved them wrong.
Earlier this month, the two 18-year-olds received their high school diplomas together.
The two met at Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs when they were just 3 years old. Their parents still have a photo of them sitting together during the first week of school.
READ: FULL story on CBS News
