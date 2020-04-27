ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz has yet to open the doors of his restaurant, Escobar, to customers, but that does not mean the kitchen is going unused.
2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel "Snoop" Dillard opened the restaurant Monday, April 27, to help feed Atlanta's homeless community.
“With the city reopening, we wanted to make sure we focused on who and what’s important to the city of Atlanta, the community, the people,” said Dillard and 2 Chainz, in a joint statement.
For two hours 2 Chainz and volunteers handed out hundreds of meals to those who stood in line while following social distancing guidelines. Volunteers then canvassed the city, handing out meals to those in need, as well a those in low-income communities.
Organizations such as TRU Foundation, HERImpact Foundation, along with friends and volunteers helped to make the meal hand-out possible.
