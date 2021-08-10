CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two school in Clayton County are going virtual, the county's school district announced on Tuesday.
As a as a precaution, the staff and students of Kemp Primary School in Hampton will operate in a virtual learning environment starting on Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13. Students of Church Street Elementary School in Riverdale will pivot to a virtual learning effective Thursday, August 12, through Monday, August 30, due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, school officials reported.
Church Street Elementary students should report to their regular bus stops to receive meals, according to a press release.
Clayton County School District released the following statement:
"As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic. The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of actions concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop. All stakeholders are asked to stay connected to the school systems’ platforms for latest news and developments as additional information will be shared as it becomes available. Your understanding and participation throughout this process is appreciated as we all continue to work together to keep our students/staff safe during this unprecedented pandemic."
