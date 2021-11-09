UPDATE (CBS46) — Both crashes along South Atlanta Road and Paces Ferry have been cleared. Traffic continues to crawl but is quickly easing up.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — All lanes along Interstate 285 south were blocked Tuesday morning after two serious crashes just past I-75 caused severe delays for morning commuters.
Cobb County police and firefighters responded to the scene of the first crash on South Atlanta Road just before 5 a.m.
There are no known reports of injuries at this time, but rescuers could be seen performing an extraction.
The second crash, which took place around the same time, was reported near Paces Ferry in Atlanta.
The cause of both incidents remains unknown. CBS46 will have the latest update right here as more information becomes available.
