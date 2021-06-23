DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are working to determine what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured.
The shooting happened Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m. in unincorporated DeKalb County at the Exxon gas station on Glenwood Road near Austin Drive.
According to a DeKalb County police spokesperson, as many as 50 shots were fired during the melee.
A detective told CBS46 three men were standing outside of the gas station. Moments later, a man in his late 50’s approached the group and fired one shot, killing one of the men in the group.
The two other men in the group returned fire, striking and killing the man in his 50’s.
Two additional male bystanders were also struck during the gunfire. They were rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are reviewing surveillance video.
Investigators do not believe robbery is a motive, but detectives are not sure why the man fired the initial shot.
A DeKalb County police spokesperson said the investigation is still in the early stages, but charges are not expected against the two men who returned fire against the initial shooter.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
