ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two people are dead and at least two more are hospitalized after an early morning vehicle crash in southwest Atlanta.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle traveling along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard. Two people were killed and at least two others were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash investigation. Continue to follow CBS46 for the latest information on this developing story.
