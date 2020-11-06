Two people are dead and three others hospitalized after a triple shooting involving an Atlanta Police officer early Friday morning, reported CBS46's Trason Bragg.
Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on the 200 block of Trinity Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The shooting started after a fight at a club spilled out into the street.
After the shooting stopped, two were dead, one person was in critical condition and two others were reported to be in stable condition. A sixth victim police believe were involved was also hit by a car and drove himself to the hospital.
Police were on scene providing security and were engaged in the incident quickly. Bragg reported from the scene no officers were hit, but did fire shots in some form of exchange.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene and handling the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest updates.
