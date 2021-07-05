ATLANTA (CBS46) — It was a deadly weekend on Georgia waters this holiday weekend, as two people drowned and another eight were injured across the state.
The first drowning happened Sunday on Lake Hartwell, which is located near the Georgia-South Carolina border. A 22-year-old man from Greer, South Carolina was the victim. Details surround the drowning were not released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The second drowning took place Monday on a private pond in Turner County in south central Georgia. The DNR says two people were riding a jet ski when both were thrown into the water. One person managed to swim to back to land, but the other has been missing since the incident. The search has been suspended until 7a.m. Tuesday.
The DNR released an updated boating stats report Monday night, showing data from Sat., July 3 through 8 p.m. Mon., July 5.
In addition to the drownings and injuries, the DNR reported a total of nine boating incidents, seven of which took place on Lake Lanier.
The DNR also gave out 27 Boating While Under the Influence citations across the state, five of which were on Lake Lanier.
The DNR said it will release its final report on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.