ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man and woman in Cobb County are dead after a domestic violence incident on Tuesday night.
Cobb County police say they responded to a domestic dispute on Brinkley Road near Antioch Road in Cobb County just before 8 p.m. Sept. 21.
Upon arrival, they found several family members outside and a male inside the home who was refusing to come out.
Cobb County's SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team responded. After "many" hours of negotiations, the male stopped responding.
Police made partial entry into the home and discovered a deceased female.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Sept. 22, they made full entry into the home and found that the male had killed himself.
The relationship between the male and female is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
