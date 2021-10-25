FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Two people are dead after shooting each other over the weekend in Forest Park in Clayton County.
Forest Park Police Department say they responded to the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24.
Officers found 2 males with gunshot wounds inside a beige Toyota Avalon. The backseat passenger, a 16-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old male named Emonte Gunn, was transported to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say it appears the two young men opened fire inside the vehicle, shooting each other multiple times. There were two other people inside the car who were not injured.
The name of the 16-year-old is not being released and there are no details as to what led up to the shooting.
Forest Park Police Department is asking for anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.
