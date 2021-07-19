ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tragic accident left two dead, including an off-duty officer, and several seriously injured in Athens Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers were called to investigate a fatal head-on accident on Carl-Midway Road, just south of Auburn area. During their investigation, it appeared that the driver of a silver Ford Mustang, Jacob Peeck, 25, of Bogart, lost control of his vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic. In a matter of seconds, Peeck crashed into a black Toyota Corolla head-on, according to investigators. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as 28-year-old Zachary C. Smith of Auburn.
Both Peeck and Smith were pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. Two female passengers along with a male passenger in the Peeck's vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to Gwinnett Medical Center for treatment. A male passenger in Smith's vehicle also suffered from serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The identities of passengers are still unconfirmed at the time of the report, authorities told CBS46 News.
According to officials, Peeck was an off-duty City of Auburn Police Officer.
The investigation is ongoing, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.