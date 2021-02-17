As weather conditions have led to shipping delays, DeKalb County Board of Health reported Wednesday that two of the county's COVID-19 vaccination sites have been impacted.
As a result of this delay, second dose Moderna vaccinations, scheduled for Thursday at the vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest, will need to be rescheduled, county officials told CBS46 News.
Those with appointments are being contacted via email and phone regarding this situation and will be informed of their new appointment date once it becomes available.
The BrandsMart USA vaccination site in Doraville will open on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit here or call 888-357-0169.
