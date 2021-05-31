FORSTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash on Georgia 400 when a man drove over 100 mph in the wrong direction.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. The 911 center received several calls regarding a wrong way driver, but the violent crash happened between the Majors Road and Shiloh Road overpasses before deputies could intercept the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said 35-year-old Silas Brown of Atlanta was driving a black Alfa Romeo Stelvio southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck a silver Lexus IS250, driven by 22-year-old Tarik Kindell of Cumming.
Both men died at the scene. The crash closed Georgia 400 northbound for several hours Sunday morning.
We are working learn more on this developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
