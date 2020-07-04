FORSYTH and HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating two separate drowning incidents at Lake Lanier over the holiday weekend.
Around 5:30 p.m. on July 3, the Georgia Game Wardens along with Hall and Forsyth county officials responded to a drowning at Duckett Mill Campground on Lake Lanier.
The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Bruce Lee Hild of Winterville. According to investigators, Hild jumped out of his boat and never resurfaced.
Authorities were able to locate Hild and his body was recovered at around 7:00 p.m.
Public Affairs Officer Mark McKinnon told CBS46 that Hild's death was classified as a boating fatality since he entered the water from a moving vessel.
The next day, around 12:30 p.m. authorities responded to another drowning, this time at Lanier Park on Lake Lanier. Investigators say a 45-year-old man was swimming at the beach area when he went under and did not resurface. He was pulled from the water by another swimmer, police told CBS46.
The victim's name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.
