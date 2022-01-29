CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A traffic stop in Carroll County led to the arrests of two individuals for trafficking methamphetamines.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, a deputy noticed a distracted driver run a red light at the intersection of Highway 27 South and I-20. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the driver, identified as 45-year-old Mark Abercombie, of Tallapoosa. When the deputy asked for identification, a female passenger, identified as 32-year-old Kimberly Cash, of Buchanan, opened the glove box to get the vehicle information and a used syringe fell out.
The deputy requested from CCSO's K-9 Unit by conducting an open air search around the vehicle after Abercombie denied consent to search. K-9 Willy alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search was conducted. The sheriff's office says the search yielded close to six ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana, packaging materials for the sale of illegal drugs, approximately $4,476.00 in cash, and a firearm.
Deputies also discovered that Abercombie is a convicted felon. He was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, running a red light, and distracted driving.
Cash was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
