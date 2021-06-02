COLLEGE PARK, GA (CBS46)—College Park police are searching for the person who fatally shot two people during a road rage incident.
The shooting happened on I-285 East near the Riverdale Road exit on Tuesday night.
According to a College Park police spokesperson, 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls reporting a wrecked vehicle on the highway. When officers arrived, they found two people inside of a white pickup truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The driver died at the scene, and the passenger was rushed to an area hospital where that person later died.
Someone fired at the victim’s vehicle as the victim was driving on 285 East near the Riverdale Road exit, police said. After the shooting, the victim crashed into two other vehicles.
Police said initial evidence points to road rage as a possible motive because of the location of the bullets on the passenger side of the pickup truck.
Investigators shut down the highway for several hours as police investigated the incident.
This is the latest in a series of road rage shootings in metro Atlanta. On May 9th, CBS46 obtained an exclusive video showing a road rage shooting near the Mercedes Benz Stadium. A woman was shot during that incident. On May 14, CBS46 covered another road rage shooting that happened in Atlanta on I-20 West near the 285 on-ramp. At last check, those shootings remain under investigation.
Police offered advice for motorists who may encounter a road rage incident. “If someone cuts you off, or you accidentally cut someone else off, don’t engage the other driver,” said a College Park police spokesperson.
Detectives interviewed other drivers at the scene, however, they are asking additional witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information on this latest shooting is asked to call College Park police at 404-761-3131.
